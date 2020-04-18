Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter.

VHT traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.86. 335,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,423. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

