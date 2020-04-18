Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. 707,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,280. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

