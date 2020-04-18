Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after buying an additional 1,129,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of PM traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

