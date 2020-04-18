Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.53 on Friday, hitting $287.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,982,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.