Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,882,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,694,000 after buying an additional 157,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,156,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ResMed by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 205,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,664,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

RMD stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.16. 754,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,151. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

