LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 32,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,486. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.66. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

