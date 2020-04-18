Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRVF stock remained flat at $$65.88 during midday trading on Friday. Legrand has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Legrand will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legrand (LGRVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.