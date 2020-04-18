Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FWONA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $50,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

