Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lifull stock remained flat at $$2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Lifull has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.86.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lifull will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lifull

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

