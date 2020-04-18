Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in Linde by 233.3% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Linde by 15.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $5.42 on Friday, hitting $188.55. 2,605,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,069. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average of $198.37. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

