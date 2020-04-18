Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.37. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.