LINKA (LINKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. LINKA has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $31,145.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.04385648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013908 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010223 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003353 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

