Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 651,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 28,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $136,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 20,669 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $86,189.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 462,111 shares of company stock worth $1,925,440 in the last three months. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. 180,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $162.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.