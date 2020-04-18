Lition Price Reaches $0.0525 on Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Hotbit and ProBit Exchange. Lition has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $276,120.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.02521543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.79 or 0.03330777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00603764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00801066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00077373 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00026957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00580745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

