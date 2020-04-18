Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $23.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $401.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,165. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

