Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Issues Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

LOGN stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Logansport Financial has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

