Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.10. 7,072,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

