Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 24,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,004. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.