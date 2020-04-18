Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

LNDNF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. Lundin Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

