LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 2,717 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,696,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.