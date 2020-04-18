LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $1.59 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. 16,119,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

