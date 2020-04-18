LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $9.50 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $4.61 on Friday, reaching $106.63. 17,896,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,158,129. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.22. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.