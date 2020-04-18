LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,953. The firm has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

