Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. 229,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,005. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $121.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.13). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

