MAI Capital Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,628,000 after purchasing an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.50. 3,495,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

