MAI Capital Management Has $171.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.0% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MAI Capital Management owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $171,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.58. 7,982,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

