MAI Capital Management Has $8.37 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 66.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 47,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $433,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,697,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,186,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

