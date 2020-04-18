MAI Capital Management Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.85. 11,068,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,493,142. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.07.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.