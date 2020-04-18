MAI Capital Management Sells 2,864 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $7.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. 94,141,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,355,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

