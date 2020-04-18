MAI Capital Management Sells 4,988 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,897,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395,282. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

