Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Main Street Capital also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,826.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

