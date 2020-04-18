Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MNSB traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,816. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry M. Saeger purchased 6,000 shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.