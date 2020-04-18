Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 14,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,816. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) news, Director Terry M. Saeger purchased 6,000 shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $134,460.00. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

