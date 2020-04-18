Managed Account Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.53 on Friday, hitting $287.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $305.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

