Managed Account Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,826 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,478,000 after purchasing an additional 912,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9,691.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 548,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 542,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.