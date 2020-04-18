Managed Account Services Inc. Buys 14,096 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,331,000 after buying an additional 136,029 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,678. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.50.

