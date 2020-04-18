Managed Account Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,055 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 255.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.07. 46,226,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,713,305. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

