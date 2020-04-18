Managed Account Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. 15,047,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,634,361. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

