Managed Account Services Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 906,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,543. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

