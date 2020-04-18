Managed Account Services Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 44.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 835,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

