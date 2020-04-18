Managed Account Services Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 422.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,409,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

