Managed Account Services Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. 540,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

