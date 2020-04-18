Managed Account Services Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VV traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.02. 791,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,153. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

