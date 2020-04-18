Managed Account Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,962,000 after acquiring an additional 178,342 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,426. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

