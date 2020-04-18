Managed Account Services Inc. Purchases 3,998 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $48.78. 815,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,218. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

