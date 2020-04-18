Managed Account Services Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. 2,192,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

