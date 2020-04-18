Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Managed Account Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after acquiring an additional 961,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after acquiring an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after acquiring an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,531,000 after acquiring an additional 246,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

