Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 4,052 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,420,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,804,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.