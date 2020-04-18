Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.14% of Manitex International worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Manitex International by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 134,142 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 937,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 84,540 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 237,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Manitex International Inc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Manitex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

In related news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $79,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,910. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

