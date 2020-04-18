Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Raised to $32.00 at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.44% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
