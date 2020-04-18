Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Raised to $32.00 at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

